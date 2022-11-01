Amrit Lal Meena takes charge as Ministry of Coal secretary

Senior bureaucrat Amrit Lal Meena took charge as the Secretary of the Ministry of Coal on Tuesday.
Meena replaces Anil Kumar Jain who superannuated on Monday.
Before taking over as coal secretary, Meena -- a 1989 Bihar Cadre IAS officer -- was holding the charge of Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
