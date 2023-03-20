Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender before police

Police on Sunday conducted flag marches and searches across Punjab in their manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2023, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 08:09 ist
Amritpal Singh (C). Credit: AFP Photo

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before police, reported PTI quoting officials. 

Police on Sunday conducted flag marches and searches across Punjab in their manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh, arresting 34 more supporters and shifting four men in custody to a jail in far-off Assam.

Also Read — Arrests rise as Amritpal hunt continues in tense Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has, however, asked the state government to respond on Tuesday to a habeas corpus petition, claiming that the preacher is already in illegal police custody and should be released.

The Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon, even as the hunt for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued.

More to follow...

