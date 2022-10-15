Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2

In a setback for consumers amid inflated prices, dairy major Amul on Saturday announced a hike in prices of milk. This is the third hike in prices this year.

It increased the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat.

Amul had in August announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre on account of rising input costs. In the beginning of March, both Amul and Mother dairy had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across states including Gujarat.

More to follow...