Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 15 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 12:47 ist
Representative image.

In a setback for consumers amid inflated prices, dairy major Amul on Saturday announced a hike in prices of milk. This is the third hike in prices this year.

It increased the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat.

Amul had in August announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre on account of rising input costs. In the beginning of March, both Amul and Mother dairy had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across states including Gujarat.

More to follow...

