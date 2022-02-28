Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Leading dairy company Amul has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre.

The new price will come into effect across the country from tomorrow (March 1, 2022).

The company said that the price was hiked due to rise in costs of energy, logistics, cattle feed, among others.

