Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Leading dairy company Amul has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre.
The new price will come into effect across the country from tomorrow (March 1, 2022).
The company said that the price was hiked due to rise in costs of energy, logistics, cattle feed, among others.
#Gujarat: Leading dairy Amul raises milk prices by Rs2 per litre with effect from March 1 in pan India market. Company said price was hiked due to rise in costs of energy, logistics, cattle feed, among others @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/oYH22rxDiA
— satish jha. (@satishjha) February 28, 2022
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more