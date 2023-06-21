Amul’s 'Utterly Butterly' girl creator Sylvester daCunha no more

Advertising industry legend and master-creator Sylvester daCunha - who conceived Amul’s 'Utterly Butterly' girl - is no more.

He is survived by his wife Nisha daCunha and son Rahul daCunha.

Pawan Singh, Pavan Singh, General Manager-Marketing at Amul India, paid his tributes to da Cunha in a LinkedIn post.

"Very sad to learn that Sylvester daCunha, the legend of the Indian advertising world, is no longer amongst us. It was an honour to have learnt the art of Brand communication and advertising, from him over nearly 3 decades.”

“Along with the legendary Dr. Verghese Kurien, it was Sylvester da Cunha who had initiated our immortal, iconic topical campaign in 1966, which is one of longest continuously running advertising campaigns in the world. This campaign scaled new heights, moved seamlessly from OOH to print, TV & then digital & social media, enhancing it’s reach & popularity across multiple generations !,” Singh said.

He went on to add: “Sylvester da Cunha once told me that he had designed his famous Amul Cheese boy, brand mascot of Amul Cheese in late 90s - early 2000s, keeping my image in mind, his way of perhaps acknowledging my contributions in building the category. I will always cherish memories of my interactions with him. His advertising acumen, his gentle, fatherly nature, his amazing wit & sense of humour are etched in my memory. I am sure, he will live on forever, in the minds & hearts of Advertising & marketing professionals in India.”

Sorry to hear about the passing on of Sylvester daCunha, Advertising legend & founder of da Cunha Associates. He was the man behind the AMUL girl in 1967 & brother of the late Gerson DaCunha. Deepest condolences to Mrs. Nisha da Cunha & son Rahul. May he rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/GrObE8BaIp — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) June 21, 2023

