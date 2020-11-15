Actor par excellence: Rahul condoles Soumitra's death

An actor par excellence whom nation revered: Rahul Gandhi condoles Soumitra Chatterjee's death

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 16:12 ist
Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee. Credit: Twitter/ ministryofmuzik

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said he was an actor par excellence whom the nation revered over the years.

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

Read: RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: A stellar performer who became an inseparable part of Bengali cinema 

"It's sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," Gandhi tweeted.

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

