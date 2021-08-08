Anand Mahindra recalls a time when a room at Mumbai's Taj Hotel cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra, the Group Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra recently took Twitter to share a way to beat inflation.

On the microblogging site, he shared a photo of the Taj Mahal Hotel with a caption that said, "So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days…"

So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days… pic.twitter.com/7WYHqKodGx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2021

He shared the photo of an advertisement of the opening of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, back in 1903, which stated a "moderate charge of Rs.6 and upwards." The hotel was inaugurated on December 1, 1903, and was a "luxury furnished hotel" with "all latest comforts."

It was the first Taj hotel opened by the Tata Group.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra's viral tweet shares how he will react when the Covid-19 pandemic is 'done and dusted'

Last month, Anand Mahindra also shared a photo of an old advertisement of a Fiat 1100 that was set at a price of ₹9,750 (exclusive all taxes) back in the 1950s, to show how much the Indian rupee had inflated.

He shared the photo of the Fiat 1100 with the caption, "Good old days."

Ah the good old days… pic.twitter.com/SNH3Cwirki — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2021

The entry of the car in India gradually led to Fiat earning a name for itself in the automobile industry, as per a report by Mint.