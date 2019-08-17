Anand Mahindra trolls Twitter user asking for bday gift

Anand Mahindra's Twitter handle is always a fun read and the industrialist proved it again with a witty reply to a user who tweeted to his account, asking for a birthday gift.

A user called Vipul replied to one of Mahindra's tweets, asking for a Mahindra Thar gift for his birthday. And this is what Mahindra tweeted in reply:

Word lesson of the day:

CHUTZPAH

/ˈxʊtspə,ˈhʊtspə/

noun

extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly).

"love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah"

Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega! 😊 https://t.co/wzsUsCZBkM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2019

The Twitter user in question may have intended it as a random tweet and was not expecting Mahindra to reply.

He was in for a surprise, however, and Mahindra's massive following on the site meant that the industrialist's reply got a lot of traction.