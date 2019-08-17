Anand Mahindra trolls Twitter user asking for bday gift

Anand Mahindra's Twitter handle is always a fun read and the industrialist proved it again with a witty reply to a user who tweeted to his account, asking for a birthday gift.

A user called Vipul replied to one of Mahindra's tweets, asking for a Mahindra Thar gift for his birthday. And this is what Mahindra tweeted in reply:

The Twitter user in question may have intended it as a random tweet and was not expecting Mahindra to reply.

He was in for a surprise, however, and Mahindra's massive following on the site meant that the industrialist's reply got a lot of traction.

