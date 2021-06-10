How will Anand Mahindra react after Covid-19 ends?

Anand Mahindra's viral tweet shares how he will react when the Covid-19 pandemic is 'done and dusted'

The Mahindra Group chairman shared the video of a dog and its owner watching an exciting sports match on TV

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 14:35 ist
Anand Mahindra. Credit: Getty Images

Like all of us across the globe, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra also cannot wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to get over. He has recently shared a tweet, saying how he would react when the pandemic is finally “done and dusted”.

The 66-year-old has shared a video of a dog and its owner watching an exciting sports match on TV. The video shows the dog trying to jump in joy but slipping off the couch while the commentary of an eventful match is going on in the background.

Mahindra said he could relate to the excitement of the dog and tweets, “I guess they’re watching a soccer match. But I’m going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted…”

Here's how social media reacted to Mahindra's tweet:

 

 

Earlier in April, Mahindra had shared a video of a happy dog as he goes out for its first hike. Relating to the dog’s reaction, he had tweeted, “Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with…” 

