Anand Mahindra's work-from-home style involves a lungi 

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has adopted a unique sartorial sense during the pandemic

Working from home during the pandemic has been an unusual experience for many. While many have paired sweatpants with formal shirts for video-conferences, Anand Mahindra took comfort up a notch.

“On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt,” wrote the businessman on Twitter.

“Was someone spying on me..?,” he wrote whilst sharing an hoarding advertising ‘work-from-home’ lungis.

He also joked that his colleagues may now make him stand up during their next video conference.

“Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet,” he wrote.