Anand Mahindra's work-from-home style involves a lungi 

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2020, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 21:10 ist
The businessman's work from homestyle has amused netizens, many of whom appreciated his candour. Credits: DH Photo

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has adopted a unique sartorial sense during the pandemic 

Working from home during the pandemic has been an unusual experience for many. While many have paired sweatpants with formal shirts for video-conferences, Anand Mahindra took comfort up a notch. 

“On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt,” wrote the businessman on Twitter.  

“Was someone spying on me..?,” he wrote whilst sharing an hoarding advertising ‘work-from-home’ lungis. 

He also joked that his colleagues may now make him stand up during their next video conference. 

“Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet,” he wrote. 

 

