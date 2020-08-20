Anand Mahindra's work-from-home style involves a lungi 

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has adopted a unique sartorial sense during the pandemic
Working from home during the pandemic has been an unusual experience for many. While many have paired sweatpants with formal shirts for video-conferences, Anand Mahindra took comfort up a notch.
“On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt,” wrote the businessman on Twitter.
“Was someone spying on me..?,” he wrote whilst sharing an hoarding advertising ‘work-from-home’ lungis.
He also joked that his colleagues may now make him stand up during their next video conference.
“Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet,” he wrote.
On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020
