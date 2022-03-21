Andaman braces for cyclone Asani: Dos and Don'ts, helplines and more

As heavy rains and winds pounded the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department warned that the existing deep depression over the North Andaman Sea could turn into a cyclone by the evening.

People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas in the archipelago have been evacuated and housed in temporary relief camps in North and Middle Andaman and South Andaman districts, officials said.

The sea condition is likely to be very rough and the IMD has advised suspension of all tourism and fishing activities for the next two days.

The island is preparing to deal with cyclone Asani with around 150 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed and six relief camps opened in various parts, the officials said. Here's a list of helplines set up for the cyclone and what you should and should not do during such an event.

Contact the District Control Room at 03192-238881/240127 or the Disaster Management Control Room at 03192-234287/240126. Mentioned below in the tweet are also numbers of the Police, Fire and Public Works Department.

#CycloneAsani

Emergency control rooms are activated.

Important Numbers -

DIST. CONTROL ROOM (SA): 03192-238881/240127

FIRE : 101

DISASTER MGT. CONTROL ROOM: 03192-234287/240126

PBMC : 03192-231179

POLICE: 100

PWD: 9434274118

DSS: 03192-231794

PMB: 03192-233296 pic.twitter.com/hCWterkyyJ — Andaman and Nicobar Admn (@Andaman_Admin) March 18, 2022

Before the cyclone:

> Ignore rumours and unverified information about the cyclone

> Listen to radio, watch TV and read newspapers for official updates on weather

> Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS

> Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers

> Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

> Secure your house; carry out repairs; don't leave sharp objects loose

> Seek shelter at a safer place if you feel that your house won’t withstand a cyclone

> Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy, keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place and not venture out in the sea.

During and after the cyclone:

When indoors:

> Switch off all the electrical mains, gas supply

> Keep all the doors and windows shut

> Drink boiled/chlorinated water to avoid infection

> Rely only on official warning, listen to radio for official updates

When outdoors:

> Do not enter damaged buildings, they may collapse anytime

> Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects

> Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible

