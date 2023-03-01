Andaman & Nicobar's Radhanagar Beach ranked No. 7 in the world

The Radhanagar beach in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has once again made a splash as one of the world’s best beaches, ranking No 7 in the world for 2023.

The travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor announced the second category in its 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards, revealing the ‘Best of the Best Beaches for 2023’, offering perfect guidance for those looking to chase the sun and plan their own unforgettable beach trips across Asia and the world this year.

The Radhanagar Beach is on Havelock Island which is now known as the Swaraj Dweep.

Tripadvisor analysed tens of millions of reviews submitted by millions of global travellers over the past 12 months.

Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travellers’ absolute favourite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year.

With the world list of beaches spanning the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia and the South Pacific, this is truly a diverse, global selection. From the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean to the rugged cliff sides and dramatic black sands of Iceland, this year’s rankings give travellers across the globe the opportunity to find their favourite beach.

“As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, in a press statement issued in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

“But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of Hawaii, the Caribbean, and mainland Europe, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences by embracing the cliffs of Cannon Beach, on the coast of Oregon in the Western United States, and cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand."

The top 10 beaches are Baia do Sancho (Fernando de Noronha, Brazil), Eagle Beach (Aruba, Caribbean), Cable Beach (Broome, Australia), Reynisfjara Beach (Vik, Iceland), Grace Bay Beach (Turks and Caicos, Caribbean), Praia da Falésia (Algarve, Portugal), Radhanagar Beach (Havelock Island, India), Spiaggia dei Conigli (Sicily, Italy), Varadero Beach (Cuba, Caribbean) and Ka’anapali Beach (Maui, Hawaii).