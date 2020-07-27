Andamans reports first Covid-19 death, active cases at 142

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its first Covid-19 death as a 49-year-old patient lost his life on Monday, officials said.

The Union Territory also detected 34 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 324, they said.

The man, a government employee, died around 6 am while undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital, officials said.

He had comorbid conditions, they said.

Meanwhile, the fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the islands to 142, while 182 people have recovered from Covid-19, including six in the past 24 hours, they said.

Deputy Director (Health) Avijit Roy, who has been at the forefront of the island's efforts to fight Covid-19, also tested positive during the day, officials said.

Roy, who is the Nodal Officer on Covid-19, has been shifted to the Circuit House in the South Point area, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi, in a radio address, has appealed to the islanders to follow the guidelines issued by the administration in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Noting that over 36,000 islanders have travelled to the Union Territory from other parts of the country from May till date, he urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

He said 53,000 tests per million people have been conducted in the islands, which is better than the national average.