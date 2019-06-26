Andheri project: Min warns action against MHADA

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil promised strict action against the MHADA officials for failing to implement Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurance of staying a controversial housing project in suburban Mumbai.

The issue of a private builder duping residents of a MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) housing society by indulging in irregularities in suburban Andheri was raised by Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan of Congress and others in the Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister had assured the legislature in the last session that the said project would have stayed.

Interestingly, the issue of irregularities had been raised by Vikhe Patil himself in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

"MHADA officials had not taken any steps to implement the chief minister's assurance on the floor of the House. The project would be stayed," Vikhe Patil said.