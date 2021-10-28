Andhra Pradesh cabinet allots 130 acres to Adani for Data Centre Park in Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the allotment of 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises for setting up data Centre Park and others aimed at attracting over Rs 14,000 crore investment creating nearly 25,000 jobs.

According to an official release, the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, also approved tourism projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

"Cabinet has approved administrative sanction for construction of fishing harbour at Vodarevu in Prakasam district and also approved to allot 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam for setting up a 200 MV data Centre park, Business Park, Skill university and Recreation centre, with an estimated investment of 14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs," the release said.

The Cabinet gave approval for allotting land for setting up luxury resorts at five locations in the state for the development of the Tourism sector. The cabinet also approved the allotment of land for the development of the Mega Spiritual Centre and a Tourist base camp at the foothill of Sri Ganagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple by ISKON Charities at Penukonda in Anantapur district.

