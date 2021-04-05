Andhra Pradesh govt announces aid to slain jawans' kin

Andhra Pradesh govt announces aid to slain jawans' kin

The jawans Routhu Jagadeesh and Sakhamuri Murali Krishna, among the 22 CRPF men killed in Chhattisgarh, belonged to Vizianagaram and Guntur districts

  • Apr 05 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 19:00 ist
Around 12 vehicles, engaged in road construction work, set ablaze by Naxals, at Dhanora in Kondagaon district, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the two CRPF jawans killed in action with the outlawed CPI (Maoists) at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a statement, expressed sorrow over the killing of the two jawans, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. The jawans Routhu Jagadeesh and Sakhamuri Murali Krishna, who were among the22 CRPF men killed in the encounter, belonged to Vizianagaram and Guntur districts of the state.

Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police B Rajakumari visited the slain jawan's family today and offered condolences

