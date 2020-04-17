Andhra Pradesh receives South Korean coronavirus testing kits; plans 10,000 tests daily

Andhra Pradesh government has received one lakh rapid test kits from South Korea capable of revealing the COVID-19 result in 10-15 minutes.

The ICMR approved kits, which came in an Air India chartered flight from Seoul, are planned for community testing in the state where positive cases are nearing 600.

Unveiling the kits on Friday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said that these kits would augment the number of tests conducted in the state and thus help in government’s anti-virus spread efforts.

According to the officials, the kits have two strips - called IGG and IGM - in which the suspect’s blood drop and control solution would be added, and the result would show virus presence or absence in 10-15 minutes. The kits would be dispatched to the districts in 3-4 days.

The state is also utilizing the Tuberculosis testing TrueNat machines for COVID-19, into which the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone manufactured swab sample cartridges are loaded for analysis.

Officials say the daily test numbers could go up to 10,000 in the coming days, using the AMTZ cartridges and South Korean kits. As of now, AP is testing over 2000 samples daily at its seven viral research diagnostic labs. Two more laboratories - in SV Medical College, Tirupati and in Kurnool Medical College would be functional soon.

Till Thursday – 16 April, the cumulative number of samples tested are 16,555, which officials say places AP at fourth place in the country among the states with the highest average number of tests conducted per a million population.

“Community surveillance and cluster containment are the two major strategies followed by the government in fighting COVID-19. 154 cluster containments were identified, and the count would vary with newly reported cases. We are conducting the maximum number of tests to identify every positive case in the state,” Special Chief Secretary (Health) Jawahar Reddy said.

“In the next seven days, the target is to conduct 17,000 tests. Maximum number of tests help in identifying all possible positive cases and that helps us in the demarcation of red zones and hotspot areas after lifting of lockdown on May 3,” Jawahar Reddy said.

Officials said that Andhra Pradesh is equipped with 1,35,000 PPEs, 1,16,000 N-95 masks, and about 2,000 ventilators. The state govt gave a notification for the recruitment of 1184 specialist doctors and general duty medical officers in government hospitals.