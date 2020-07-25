Andhra Pradesh sees record 8,000 virus cases

After ravaging urban centres, Covid-19 is fast spreading in India’s largely rural states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttarakhand, putting to test the fragile health infrastructure in these states, even as the outbreak assumed alarming proportions in Andhra Pradesh.

The southern state saw a record 8,147 fresh cases and 49 deaths on Friday.

Amid the surge, Cabinet Secretary Ajay Gauba on Friday held a meeting with chief secretaries and health secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The states were asked to step up testing, with special focus on containment zones, to prevent the spread of the infection and advised to have a clear focus on health infrastructure availability.

According to a DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had 13,35,128 confirmed cases of the infectious diseases of which 8,48,738 patients had already recovered and discharged from healthcare facilities at 7.30 pm on Friday.

Reports from Bihar, which added 1,611 new cases on Thursday, suggested that the healthcare infrastructure in the state was stretched with patients being left unattended for days.