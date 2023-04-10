Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka among 5 states in front runner category of state energy efficiency index

Five states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, have featured in the front-runner category of the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) report for 2021-22, according to an official release.

Rajasthan and Kerala are the other two states in the front-runner category which shows that states scored more than 60 points on various parameters under SEEI to assess state-level energy efficiency initiatives.

Assam, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Punjab are in the achiever category, scoring points between 50-60 on the index parameters.

The index developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in association with Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE), assesses the annual progress of states and UTs in energy efficiency implementation for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22. SEEI 2021-22 has an updated framework of 50 indicators aligned with national priorities.

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday launched the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2021-22 report.

The SEEI improves data collection, enables cross-state collaboration, and develops energy efficiency programme ideas. It helps states identify areas for improvement, learn from best practices, and adopt an economy-wide approach to energy efficiency implementation. By prioritizing energy efficiency, it aims at driving decarbonisation efforts and achieving a more sustainable future.

"As we transition to a low-carbon economy, it is crucial to ensure sustainable development with energy transition that ensures no one is left behind. Periodic tracking of states' energy efficiency progress and outcomes is essential to contribute effectively to the nation's climate commitments," Singh said. Director General, BEE said, India is committed to achieving NDC (nationally determined contributions) goals and transitioning to a net-zero economy by 2070.

This requires collaboration between central and state governments, judicious resource allocation, policy alignment, and regular progress tracking. The SEEI tracks progress in managing states' and India's energy footprint, driving energy efficiency policies and programmes at the state and local level, he said.