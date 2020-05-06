Andhra Pradesh's last bastion falls, as Vizianagaram reports first COVID-19 case

Vizianagaram district in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, which has so far remained COVID-19 free, reported its first positive case on Wednesday.

According to officials, the infected person is a woman in her sixties from Balijapeta. She was detected to be positive during the tests conducted at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam, where she went for her kidney ailment treatment two days back.

Following the case confirmation on Wednesday morning, Vizianagaram officials began containment measures in the area where the woman resides.

“Within Vizianagaram district, she had visited few hospitals - private and government-run. Tests are conducted on doctors etc. she met. While some of them tested negative, results of a few more are awaited. We are also waiting for results of the 13 family members, primary contacts to know from where she acquired the virus. There is a possibility she might have contracted it at the Vizag private hospital,” a senior district health official involved in COVID-19 mitigation, told DH.

While the woman is shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Vizag, her primary contacts are kept in an isolation facility in Vizianagaram.

Srikakulam district, adjacent to Vizianagaram, which also was virus-free for long, reported its first cases on April 25.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is continuing to report a big number of new cases every day. According to the state’s COVID-19 bulletin, 60 fresh cases were reported by Wednesday morning taking the total positive case number to 1777.

Kurnool district continues to top the chart with 533 cases, followed by Guntur and Krishna at 363 and 300 cases, respectively.

Two more deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total deceased because of COVID-19 and comorbidities to 36 in the state.

However, according to the officials, COVID-19 positive rate for AP is only 1.26 percent of those tested whereas nationally it is 3.87 percent. And that the number of discharge cases has been increasing “with 41.02 percent recovery as against the national average of 28.63 percent.”

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, during a review meeting on Wednesday, was told that a strict discharge protocol is being followed. A patient is discharged if they do not have a fever for three days, show improved respiratory symptoms, and test negative twice in consecutive samples taken at least 24 hours apart.