Andhra uses village secretariat buildings to ready 1 lakh quarantine beds for people returning to state

Andhra readies 1L quarantine beds for ones coming back

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • May 03 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 18:28 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches a face mask made by Urban Self Help Groups of MEPMA during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at his camp office in Vijayawada, Sunday, April 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh government is making use of its village secretariat buildings as quarantine centres with plans to accommodate even over one lakh people.

Since the central government has eased restrictions on inter-state movement of stranded people especially the migrant workers, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to make each village secretariat suitable to accommodate 10-15 people as a quarantine.

Reddy inaugurated these village offices on October 2. Over 11,000 such villages and about 4000 ward secretariats are available in AP, where village secretaries and volunteers would assist the officials in the virus mitigation.

However, the CM has also appealed to people not to rush to return to the state “as the relaxation is only for migrant labour as per the Centre’s guidelines.”

During the COVID-19 review meeting on Sunday, Reddy asked people to stay at their respective places and not to take up journeys as the virus spread might increase.

Andhra Pradesh continues to report a large number of positive cases. With 58 new cases on Sunday, its total tally is now at 1583.

“The CM asked people not to come to the state borders and risk their own families. Currently the state is receiving migrant workers in large numbers and providing quarantine for them has become a challenge,” CMO officials said.

While discussing the measures taken for the safe return of AP’s people stranded in other states, the Chief Minister directed that Anganwadis, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and Panchayat Raj etc., departments should collaboratively implement the COVID-19 preventive measures across the state.

Reddy asked officials to modify at least 500 APSRTC buses for delivery of daily essential goods and also equip those buses with freezers to store perishable items like milk, curd, eggs, and fruits. The CM instructed the officials to issue a pass for only one person from a household to buy essential goods, in the containment zones.

