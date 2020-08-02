Anganwadi workers key to ECCE implementation under NEP; training soon

State governments are expected to take the lead in implementation of the National Education Policy with a focus on training more than a million Anganwadi workers to impart early childhood care and education (ECCE) to pre-school students.

The Centre is expected to move ahead with the establishment of the National Academic Credit Bank nudging IITs and central universities to allow transfer of academic credits and setting up of the Higher Education Commission of India, the single regulator for higher education.

The National Education Policy, unveiled last week, envisages a preparatory class for every student before Class I, where the focus would be on play-based learning to develop cognitive, affective and pyschomotor abilities, besides early literacy and numeracy.

The Anganwadi system under the Women and Child Development Ministry will be harnessed for the preparatory class which would also ensure health check-ups and growth monitoring of the child.

The government proposes to train the current Anganwadi workers into high-quality ECCE teachers as per the curricular framework developed by the National Council for Education Research and Training.

“Anganwadi workers/teachers with qualifications of 10+2 and above shall be given a 6-month certificate programme in ECCE; and those with lower educational qualifications shall be given a one-year diploma programme covering early literacy, numeracy, and other relevant aspects of ECCE,” the Policy document outlined.

The state governments are expected to prepare cadres of professionally qualified educators for ECCE through stage-specific professional training, mentoring mechanisms, and career mapping.

Necessary facilities will also be created for the initial professional preparation of these educators and their Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

The ECCE will be implemented jointly by the ministries of Education; Women and Child Development; Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs.

The Centre would soon set up a special joint task force for continuous guidance of the smooth integration of ECCE into school education.