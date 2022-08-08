Angry leader bites off minor's nose in UP's Lalitpur

Angry leader bites off minor's nose in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur

The profusely bleeding boy was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday night and later referred to the Jhansi Medical College for treatment

IANS
IANS, Lalitpur (UP),
  • Aug 08 2022, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 12:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A political leader from Lalitpur bit off the nose of a poor 16-year-old boy in a fit of rage, sources said on Monday.

The profusely bleeding boy was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday night and later referred to the Jhansi Medical College for treatment.

According to reports, the boy, Abhay Namdev, works as a household help and the political leader got annoyed with him on a trivial issue and bit his nose off.

No action has been taken in the matter since the boy's family has not lodged any complaint yet.

SP Lalitpur Nikhil Pathak, meanwhile, said that the accused has been identified as Sachin Sahu, who is said to be mentally disturbed.

Uttar Pradesh
Crimes
India News

