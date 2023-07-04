Anil Ambani's wife appears before ED in FEMA case: Report

Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a case related to foreign exchange violation.

Yesterday, Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the agency and recorded his statement in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

The industrialist and his wife Tina Ambani had been summoned again for a similar round of questioning later this week.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in south Mumbai, where he arrived at around 10 am and left at 6 pm.

Ambani's statement was recorded as part of a fresh case filed under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

(With inputs from PTI)