Anil Deshmukh’s wife summoned by Enforcement Directorate

Former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh’s wife has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.
Deshmukh (72) is close to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and the party’s general secretary Praful Patel.
Deshmukh’s wife Aarti Deshmukh had been asked to appear before ED’s Mumbai office on Thursday.
“She has no connection with the case,” Deshmukh’s lawyer Kamlesh Gumre said.
Read more: Anil Deshmukh feels ED's investigation against him unjustified, hence not joining probe: Lawyer
Deshmukh is facing probe vis-à-vis allegations made by former Mumbai Police chief and now commandant general of home guards Param Bir Singh that the then minister has fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore for now dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze.
Last month, the ED arrested Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.
Earlier, Hrishikesh Deshmukh was also summoned in the case.
The father-son duo has approached the Supreme Court for protection against what they describe as coercive action against them by the ED.
Deshmukh had to resign from the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the wake of the allegations.
Waze is the main accused in the case involving the planting of gelatin-sticks-laden Scorpio near the Mumbai residence of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran of Thane.
