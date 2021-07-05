Anil Kumble calls on Andhra CM, discusses sports development

Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday. A release from the Chief Ministers office said the two held discussions on development of sports.
Kumble told the Chief Minister that he would extend support if a sports university is set up in the State. Also, the ace leg-spinner urged the Chief Minister to focus on establishing a sports material-manufacturing factory.
Cities like Meerut and Jalandhar currently have such facilities and it would be of great help if a similar factory is set up in Andhra, the release quoted Kumble as saying. He offered to help in this regard, it added.
