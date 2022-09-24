Ankita Bhandari murder: BJP leader, son expelled from party, resort set on fire

After the body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, allegedly killed by a BJP leader's son, was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, locals on Saturday set the Vanatara resort on fire, according to ANI.
The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case.
Meanwhile, the BJP expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya - from the party with immediate effect.
WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire.
Bhandari was reported missing a few days ago.
