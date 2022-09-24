Ankita Bhandari case: Ex-BJP leader's resort set afire

Ankita Bhandari murder: BJP leader, son expelled from party, resort set on fire

The BJP also expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya - from the party with immediate effect

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 24 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 13:42 ist
Credit: ANI Photo

After the body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, allegedly killed by a BJP leader's son, was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, locals on Saturday set the Vanatara resort on fire, according to ANI

The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Meanwhile, the BJP expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya - from the party with immediate effect.

Bhandari was reported missing a few days ago.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
India News
Crime
Crimes against women
murder

What's Brewing

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 