Annual Amarnath yatra cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas has been suspended this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) spokesman said on Wednesday.
This is probably for the first time that pilgrimage has been cancelled. Even during the peak of terrorism in Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra continued.
The decision to this effect was taken at the 38th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor G C Murmu at Raj Bhavan here, the spokesman said.
However, the board decided that 'Pratham Pooja' and 'Sampann Pooja' would be done with traditional fervour. The 42-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine was scheduled to commence on June 23.
