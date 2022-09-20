Annual Army Day parade to be held outside Delhi

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray
  Sep 20 2022, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 01:43 ist

For the first time, the Indian Army may shift its annual parade outside Delhi in accordance with the government’s practice of organising major national and international events outside the national capital.

“Indian Army decided to shift the Army Day Parade held every year on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Next year’s Army Day parade will be held in the Southern Command area,” news agency ANI reported quoting Army officials.

This comes days after the Indian Air Force shifted its annual flypast and parade from Hindon near Delhi to Chandigarh in 2022.

The Army Day parade is held at Cariappa parade ground in Delhi cantonment marking the appointment of Lt Gen K M Carippa as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. Gen Cariappa later became India’s first Field Marshal.

The 2023 Army Day parade is likely to be held in the Indian Army’s Southern Command, headquartered in Pune.

