Another anti-CAA protest hits Delhi as Shah seethes

A protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi turned violent on Tuesday, as the national capital continued to be on edge over the contentious Act that had led to the Jamia Millia Islamia violence as well.

At least 21 people, including 12 policemen, were injured in the protest at Seelampur in north-east Delhi in the afternoon. Agitators pelted stones, torched and damaged vehicles and vandalised a police post, even as Home Minister Amit Shah said the protests were politically motivated and warned the agitators against disturbing law and order.

The police detained five persons, while two FIRs have been registered at Seelampur and Jafrabad police stations.

Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said no bullet had been fired and only tear gas shells were used.

Tension prevailed in Seelampur as the protest started around 1.15 pm. Initially, the protest comprised small groups of people but the numbers soon swelled to over 3,000, with the police closely shadowing them. The march was peaceful but when the protestors were stopped from moving ahead, a stand-off ensued for around 90 minutes following which clashes broke out.

Senior officials claimed that a “hidden mob” of 4,000 to 5,000 people indulged in “minor clashes” with the police. The situation was brought under control but locals said tension continued to prevail in the locality.

According to the police, two police motorcycles were set on fire, a police post in the area was vandalised while CCTV cameras were taken away by the mob.

The protest comes two days after the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia in south Delhi, where buses were torched following a protest against the CAA. The ensuing police action — storming of the campus and lobbing tear gas and beating up students — had led to widespread outrage across the country.

Referring to the anti-CAA protests, especially in universities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said protestors disturbing law and order need to be dealt with strictly by the police.

“These violent protests are totally politically motivated. They are trying to instill fear in the minority community against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” he told a TV channel.

“Peaceful protests are rights of every citizens and the government is not opposed to that. Nevertheless, the government would take stern action against violent politically motivated protests,” he added.