Another session washed out amid Oppn-government logjam

Another day of washout as Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Adani issue rock Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha

The House will now reconvene on March 20

  Mar 17 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 11:37 ist

The proceedings at Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned amid ruckus in the House over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK. 

The BJP MPs raised slogans in both the Houses demanding an apology from the Congress leader, while the Opposition MPs continued to target the Centre over the Adani issue. 

The House will now reconvene on March 20. 

The BJP had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute a committee to look into whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London were an insult to India's democracy. It has also said that he should be suspended from the Lok Sabha if he does not apologise in the House.

Gandhi met the Speaker on Thursday requesting that he be allowed to defend himself in the House.

