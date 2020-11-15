Another Diwali, same 'Kada'; Anand Mahindra's trip down the memory lane

With this year’s Diwali being all about defeating the coronavirus pandemic and spreading hope and cheer, business mogul Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the story of his ‘steel bangle’.
Taking a trip down memory lane, Mahindra shared a picture of Golden Temple during Diwali in 1975 along with his ‘steel bangle’.
He had taken a semester off from college in the US and hitchhiked through India. On Diwali, he had landed in Amritsar.
“I bought a Kada and had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle,’” his post said.
In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India.On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle.’ pic.twitter.com/tFdftZuGHd
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2020
