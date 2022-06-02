Another hate attack: Bank employee shot dead in J&K's Kulgam

A non-local bank manager, working in Elaquai Dehati Bank, was shot at by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

A police official said the militants fired upon Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan, who was working as branch head of Elaquai Dehati Bank in Arreh area of Kulgam, 70 kms from here.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, doctors declared Kumar was brought dead to the facility.

“#terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in #Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on non-locals. On May 31, a female non-Muslim school teacher was shot dead by terrorists in the same district. Earlier on May 12 a Kashmir Pandit (Hindu) employee was shot dead by militants inside a government office in tehsil office Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government said that all the Kashmiri Pandit employees working under Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) and employees from other minority communities will be posted at secured locations by June 6.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said that approximately 4,500 migrant employees have been posted at district or municipal town areas. “In last week, around 500 employees, as per their request, were transferred to the location as preferred by them,” he said. “Other migrant employees will be considered for posting at these places as per option by Saturday.”

The new wave of attacks on non-Muslims and migrant workers started after the release of The Kashmir Files, a disturbing film on exodus of Pandits from the Valley at the start of militancy in 1990.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has no doubt portrayed their pain, struggle and suffering, but at the same time vilified common Kashmiri Muslims as well.