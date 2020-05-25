Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

A senior Congress leader who is a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources and a Health official said on Sunday.

The minister has been travelling between Mumbai and his home district in Marathwada frequently, he said.

"He contracted the infection a few days back and is now undergoing treatment," the official said.

Earlier, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.