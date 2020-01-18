Anti-CAA protests: Court asks police to verify if Bhim Army Chief has an office in Delhi

A court here on Saturday asked the Delhi police to verify if Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, has an office in Delhi where he holds weekly meetings.

The court had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him to not hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital, while granting him bail in a case related to violent protests at Daryaganj.

The Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau directed the police to verify from the Election Commission whether Azad's office in Delhi is an office of a political party and asked them to submit a report by January 21.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Azad seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him in his bail order.

The plea, filed through advocates Mehmood Pracha and O P Bharti, has claimed that the restrictions on Azad tantamount to violation of his fundamental rights to take active participation in awareness camps and to advise and lead the poor, weak and downtrodden sections of society and minorities.

The Bhim Army chief is a leader of the oppressed and depressed sections of society including minorities and was working for their social and political awareness, the plea said, adding that he holds weekly meeting of the society 'Bhim Army Ekta Mission', of which he is the founder, at his local address in Delhi.

It further said Azad used to travel throughout the country for the cause and due to the restrictions it would be next to impossible for him to personally appear and report his presence before the Station House Officer of Fatehpur Police Station in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, every Saturday.

The plea said he is even unable to visit his own house for months together due to his campaigns.

It said that since he was under medical treatment at AIIMS here, in case of emergency it would not be appropriate for him to seek permission of the DCP of Crime Branch, Delhi, every time and would pose a risk to his life.

The court, while granting him bail, had earlier also said that before going to Saharanpur if Azad wants to go anywhere, including Jama Masjid, in Delhi till 24 hours, police will escort him there. Special circumstances call for special conditions, the judge had said. During the verdict pronouncement, the lawyer appearing for Azad had said the Bhim Army chief faces threat in Uttar Pradesh.

The court had further asked him to meet the SHO of Fatehpur police station every Saturday for next four weeks and thereafter on the last Saturday of every month.

Since he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS here for polycythemia, a blood disorder, he is to inform the DCP Crime Branch in Delhi of his schedule and would be escorted here.

Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20, without police permission. Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.