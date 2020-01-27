Anti-CAA protests: Dictatorship at peak in Telangana, says Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad after being sent back to Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained in Hyderabad on Sunday while he was on his way to attend an anti-CAA, NRC, NPR protest, said that he was being taken to the airport to be sent back to Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Azad said that dictatorship in Telangana was at its peak and that people's right to protest was being snatched.

"First, our people were lathi-charged, then I was arrested, and now I'm being taken to the airport to be sent back to Delhi," tweeted Azad early Monday morning.

तेलंगाना में तानाशाही चरम पर है लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के अधिकार को छीना जा रहा है पहले हमारे लोगों को लाठियां मारी गई फिर मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया,अब मुझे एयरपोर्ट ले आएं है दिल्ली भेज रहे है। @TelanganaCMO याद रखे बहुजन समाज इस अपमान को कभी नही भूलेगा। जल्द वापिस आऊंगा — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 27, 2020

Tagging the Telangana Chief Minister Office's official Twitter handle, Azad said that the Bahujan society would never forget this insult.

"I'll be back soon," the Dalit leader added.

Azad was in Hyderabad to address a gathering on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Police stated that they had not granted permission for the programme to be held.

Azad's detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

(With inputs from PTI)