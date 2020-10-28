'Anti-firecracker campaign in Delhi from November 3'

Anti-firecracker campaign to be launched in Delhi from Nov 3: Environment minister

The minister said that smoke from firecrackers and stubble burning make Delhi’s air “hazardous” every year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 17:48 ist

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday as he requested people not to burn crackers at all considering the seriousness of the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said only 'green' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018.

The minister said that smoke from firecrackers and stubble burning make Delhi’s air “hazardous” every year.

“The government will launch an anti-cracker campaign from November 3. Under it, 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left,” he said.

“In fact, I appeal to the people of Delhi to launch a ‘no-crackers’ campaign. They should try and avoid burning firecrackers completely considering the seriousness of the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rai said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gopal Rai
New Delhi
Diwali
firecrackers

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 