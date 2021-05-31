Antibody cocktail for Covid-19 unlikely to cause mutations: Dr Gangakhedkar

Monoclonal antibody cocktail used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients is unlikely to lead to the mutation of the virus, according to Raman Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“I don’t think that it will lead to mutation theory-wise because we know when a person develops moderate to severe illness we also know that it's more likely due to dysregulated immunity response rather than the virus itself. So if there is no virus then it will not mutate under pressure,” Dr Gangakhedkar told ANI.

He also told that rational use of the antibody cocktail based on evidence is “vital” to promote it. He suggested that the antibody cocktail should be administered sooner, ideally within three to 10 days of the patient getting diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Roche’s antibody cocktail, which is a mixture of Casirivimab and Imdevimab, came to the limelight last year when it was used to treat the former US President Donald Trump after he tested Covid-19 positive.

According to Dr Gangakhedhar, the effectiveness of this cocktail is only limited to the present variants of the Covid-19 virus, there’s no evidence to indicate that monoclonal antibody treatment will work on the new variants.

Roche’s antibody cocktail received emergency use approval in India from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) earlier this month and high-risk Covid-19 patients have started receiving this treatment.

Recently, a 72-year-old Covid-19 positive man was administered the antibody cocktail at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, a few days after the treatment was given to two similar patients in Delhi and Gurgaon hospitals.

The Roche's Antibody Cocktail is priced at Rs 59,750 per dose in India for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients with high risk.