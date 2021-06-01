Antigua PM denies links to Mehul Choksi's alleged abduction

Amid the growing furore over the arrest and repatriation of Mehul Choksi, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has denied his or his government's involvement in the alleged abduction of the fugitive diamantaire.

Choksi, after he was reported missing last week, was detained in Dominica for "illegal entry."

Also read: Mehul Choksi admitted to hospital; tests Covid negative

“Let me state here that even though Choksi’s citizenship was unsettled, we respected his legal and constitutional rights as a citizen, and we did nothing to abridge those rights whist he was on Antiguan and Barbudan soil,” an Antigua Newsroom report quoter Browne as saying.

He said that if his country was desperate to get rid of the merchant, then he would have directly sought India's intervention.

Choksi was hospitalised in Dominica following a health complaint.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. Both are facing a CBI and ED probe.

While Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.

The diamantaire had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using its Citizenship by Investment programme.

(With PTI inputs)