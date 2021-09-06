Ants found in Air India plane headed to London

Ants found in Air India plane headed to London

The aircraft, which also had the Prince of Bhutan on board, aborted take-off, and was changed

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 17:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Bizarre as it could get, swarms of ants were found in Air India plane headed for London from the national capital on Tuesday, prompting the national carrier to change the aircraft.

The aircraft, which also had the Prince of Bhutan on board, aborted take-off, ANI reported. The flight took off later after the airline changed the aircraft.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Air India
flight
insects

Related videos

What's Brewing

Took a break from films to avoid rubbish roles: Dino

Took a break from films to avoid rubbish roles: Dino

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

'Climate action cannot wait for Covid pandemic to end'

'Climate action cannot wait for Covid pandemic to end'

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

 