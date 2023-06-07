Anurag Thakur invites protesting wrestlers for talks

Anurag Thakur invites protesting wrestlers for talks

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2023, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 07:44 ist
Indian wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues".

"I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he said.

Also Read — Told not to talk about meet with Shah: Bajrang Punia

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestlers
Wrestlers Federation of India
Amit Shah
Pocso

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

 