Anurag Thakur meets Australian CEOs delegation; invites investment

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday met a delegation of business leaders from Australia and invited them to invest in a host of sectors, including tourism and infrastructure.

The delegation of CEOs welcomed the recent economic measures and reforms taken by the government and expressed their interest to further invest in India, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"@ianuragthakur had discussions in areas of sectors such as Tourism, Sports, Energy and Infrastructure, Environment etc," he ministry said in a tweet.