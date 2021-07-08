AP CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila launches YSR Telangana Party on father's birth anniversary

YS Sharmila, younger sister of Jaganmohan Reddy has launched her political party in Telangana, named after her father as YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP).

The name and flag of the party were announced on Thursday in Hyderabad, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

Sharmila has ventured into Telangana politics in February this year despite the disapproval of her brother, according to a senior YSRCP functionary. However, Jagan's party leaders stated Sharmila as a leader in her own right and that she is free to choose her own course.

Sharmila had played a major role in taking her brother headed YSRCP into the people with her padayatra Maro-Prajaprasthanam in 2012-13, when Jagan was in jail for over a year in the Disproportionate Assets cases.

Sharmila has also campaigned extensively for the YSRCP during the 2019 assembly and general elections, helping her brother become the Chief Minister with an astounding majority.

However, Sharmila was not given any post or responsibility by Jagan unlike K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana, whose son KT Rama Rao and nephew Harish Rao are key figures in the TRS party and government. Rao's daughter Kavitha, who lost the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019, became an MLC in 2020.

On Friday, Sharmila launched an attack on CM Rao, saying that his family has become wealthy in the new state while the people are still living in misery, debts.

Sharmila said that Covid-19 patients in Telangana suffered and their families were pushed into debts paying for private hospital treatment as Rao refused to include the virus infection under Arogyasri, a health insurance programme launched by YSR.

“To bring back the welfare schemes of YSR here and to eliminate poverty is the agenda of YSR Telangana Party,” Sharmila said addressing a party meeting.

In the past few months, Sharmila held meetings with various groups and has also toured in some districts interacting with the people.