AP Governor, CM condole Jaitley's death

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

"Arun Jaitley's death is a great loss to the country as he was a bright political and administrative leader who held several important portfolios at the Centre," the Governor said in a message.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66



"He will always be remembered for his contribution in implementing landmark economic and reforms like demonetisation and GST during his tenure as Finance Minister," Harichandan added.

The Governor conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister, in a separate message, said Jaitley was an articulate, intellectual and affable leader.

In his four-decade-long political career, Jaitley made notable contributions in the service of the nation and stood up for values, Reddy said.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also condoled Jaitley's death.

Naidu said Jaitley rendered yeoman service as a member of the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister.

Kalyan said Jaitley's services as a lawyer and Union Minister would always be remembered.

He recalled that Jaitley, as a student leader, spent 19 months in jail during Emergency for fighting against the then government.

Jaitley initiated several economic and legal reforms and played a key role in drafting the SEZ Act, Kalyan added.

Naidu and Kalyan extended sympathies to the bereaved family.