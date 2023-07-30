APDI starts Certified Corporate Investigator programme for professionals

The Association of Professional Detectives and Investigators (APDI) is coming up with a 'Certified Corporate Investigator' programme to train security, legal and finance professionals to protect the interests of corporates.

The programme was launched on Saturday at the APDI National Corporate Investigators Conclave-2023 here.

APDI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh corporate investigations are crucial in maintaining the integrity and trust within the business ecosystem and the curriculum covers a wide range of investigative techniques, legal aspects and industry best practices.

The programme is designed to cultivate integrity, professionalism, and expertise in the field of corporate inquiries, with a mission to promote fair practices, transparency, and trust within the corporate world, he said adding, it will also create new job opportunities.

“Participants will undergo extensive training, equipping them with the necessary skills to conduct thorough and efficient corporate investigations. Graduates of this programme will earn the esteemed title of 'Certified Corporate Investigator', signifying their commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in the profession,” he said.

Addressing the event, former CBI Director Rakesh Asthana said there is a dire need to have trained professionals at a time when there are growing cases of corporate frauds and data theft.

"Though the role of private investigators and detectives is not mandated by law, they do support legal and investigating agencies. Certification of private investigators and detectives will provide them some legal sanctity. It will add value to their work," Asthana said.

With insurance frauds, cyber security, and data thefts increasing at an alarming rate, this field has a lot of potential, he said. "But do not use fraudulent ways to procure private data. With the law on personal data protection on the anvil, it will have severe repercussions on those breaking the law," he added.

Former Sikkim Additional Chief Secretary Bhagwan Shankar suggested that the government should reconsider licensing for private investigators having qualifications and certification from a recognised university.

He also said that the government should regulate this profession on the lines of legal, chartered accountancy and chartered engineers by setting processes through an act of Parliament. It will bring credibility and professionalism to this sector, he said.