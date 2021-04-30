Apollo to vaccinate people aged 18-44 from May 1

Apollo Hospitals to start vaccination of people aged 18-44 at limited centres in country on May 1

Apollo Hospitals will be among the first among Indian private hospitals to begin immunisation in the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 22:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Apollo Hospitals Group will begin anti-coronavirus vaccination for individuals in the 18-44 age group at limited centres in the country from May 1, according to a statement on Friday.

"Realizing the criticality of vaccinating citizens to mitigate the impact of the second wave of Covid infections, Apollo Hospitals has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the government directive," it said.

Apollo Hospitals will be among the first among Indian private hospitals to begin immunisation in the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive after the Centre opened up vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18, it said. 

