App to provide information on ICU beds, ventilators in Mumbai

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said.

It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the 'Air-Venti' app on Wednesday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The app would help citizens in the finding of the availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Mumbai hospitals," Pednekar told reporters.

The app is connected to the dashboard of the city's disaster control room and its link can also be accessed through the Mumbai civic body's app, she said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 18

The 'Air-Venti' app can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, she added.

Till Wednesday, Mumbai reported 61,501 COVID-19 cases and 3,242 deaths due to the disease.