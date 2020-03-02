'Appalling to see so much fake one-sided news'

Appalling to see so much fake one-sided news about India on foreign media, says Tusshar Kapoor

His tweet came amid controversy surrounding a Wall Street Journal report about the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and an alleged false quote from his brother Ankur Sharma.  (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor expressed his concern on Monday over 'fake one sided news' about India on international media. he added that one might wonder things reported about authoritarian regimes such as North Korea are true.

Appalling to see so much fake one sided news about my country in the international media! Now one wonders whether stuff said about truly authoritarian regimes like North Korea was ever true! #indiaisunited #delhiriots #peace

— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) March 2, 2020

His tweet came amid controversy surrounding a Wall Street Journal report about the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and an alleged false quote from his brother Ankur Sharma. 

