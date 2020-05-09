Approved 10 trains for bringing back migrant workers: WB govt

West Bengal government on Saturday said that it has approved 10 trains for bringing back migrant workers from the state. Addressing media persons at the state secretariat Home Secretary Alapon Bandopadhyay said that one such train from Telangana will reach Bengal’s Malda district on Sunday. The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that her government was not doing enough to ensure the return of migrant workers from Bengal.

“We have approved 10 trains carrying migrant workers to come to Bengal. One such train from Telangana will reach Malda tomorrow,” said Bandopadhyay. However, he declined to comment on the Home Minister’s letter.

The Home Secretary also said that the state government has approved 6,000 passes inbound small vehicles coming to the state.

He also said that that the Bengal government has issued 18,000 passes for trucks stuck in the state due to the lockdown so that they can return to their own states.

Lashing out at Shah, Trinamool Congress MP and the Chief Minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee demanded that he should either prove his “fake allegation” or apologise.

“A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with a bundle of lies! Ironically he’s talking about the very ppl who’ve been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr @AmitShah, prove your fake allegations or apologise,” tweeted Abhishek.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the death toll directly due to COVID-19 rose to 99 in West Bengal. Earlier the state government had said that 72 have died of co-morbidity. The total number of cases also increased in the state on Saturday(May 9). With 108 new cases in the last 24 hours total COVID-19 cases in Bengal increased to 1,786 out of which 1,243 are active cases. So far 372 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after the recovery.