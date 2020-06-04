Apps, YouTube new classroom aids

Mobile apps, phones, educational television and YouTube videos are to play a significant role in imparting education to higher secondary students in the alternative academic calendar unveiled by the HRD Ministry on Wednesday.

The Alternative Academic Calendar, developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) also emphasises on learning rather than testing for scores as teachers look for newer avenues to keep students engaged during the Covid-19-induced closure of schools.

“The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learners, parents and teachers even while at home,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

He said NCERT has also taken into account the varying levels of access of students to different tools and platforms such as mobile phones, radio, television, SMS and various social media. The Minister said the Alternative Calendar will cater to the needs of all children including divyang (children with special needs) and links to audio books, radio and video programmes will be included.

It also advises teachers to guide students through SMS or voice calls in case there is no access to mobile internet or television.

Initially, this calendar is prepared for four weeks, which may be extended further. In this calendar, the themes/topics have been selected from syllabus and are linked to learning outcomes.

“Activities are suggestive, not prescriptive. Teachers may opt for activities the student is interested in,” a statement said.